A pair of Wilmington 15-year olds are under arrest in connection to a New Jersey home invasion and carjacking.
Delaware State Police said they were notified by New Jersey authorities just before 10 Saturday morning, September 16, 2023, that the locator on a car stolen in Atlantic City was pinging on I-95 near Concord Pike.
The car was then spotted on Old Capital Trail in the Prices Corner area and police set up a perimeter around the vehicle before moving in.
The teens attempted to flee on foot but were quickly caught.
According to Atlantic County Police, the teens were in another car stolen out of Smyrna, Delaware, that crashed.
They allegedly then took part in an armed home invasion in which they took the keys to the second car that was stolen.
The pair are being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest with bail set at $21,000.