Editor Update: The Chester County District Attorney's Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police, will be holding a news conference on Monday, September 4th, at 1 p.m. with an update on the manhunt for the escapee which continues at this time. It will be live-streamed on the Chester County District Attorney's Facebook page.
The search for escaped convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante is continuing in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and is now in its fourth day.
On Sunday, September 3, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. the Chester County District Attorney's Office released a statement that the active manhunt for Cavalcante was still underway.
"Additional law enforcement assets joining the hundreds of U.S. Marshals, SWAT, local, state, and other federal agencies already searching throughout the area of Pocopson Township," the office said in a Facebook post. "Police continue to canvass residential areas in Pocopson Township and are knocking on doors to work with residents as they conduct thorough searches."
Residents of the area have been told to shelter in place, lock doors and windows of their homes, as well as lock their vehicle doors.
Route 52 north of U.S. Route 1 is shut down as is Route 926 on either side of the Route 52 corridor.
Nearby Longwood Gardens is closed.
Cavalcante was last scene on home surveillance video from the 1800 block of Lenape Road, about a mile and a half from the prison where he escaped Thursday morning.
There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.