With a global pandemic at its highest levels ever across several metrics, many might be playing it safe this year and staying close to home for the holidays. If that's the case, it might be nice to have a new friend for company, and the Brandywine Valley SPCA is hoping they can help.
"The goal of the holiday sleepover is just to give a shelter pet a break for the holidays, get them out of the shelter, have them get some family love over the holidays and just reduce their stress a little bit," said Linda Torelli with the BVSPCA.
The Third Annual Holiday Sleepovers program gives dogs the shelter has had trouble placing a chance to get out and stretch their legs. Despite being deserving, these are dogs that have been lengthy residents of the shelter, and those who take a dog in for Christmas aren't pressured to keep the animal.
"These are our most overlooked dogs. So they're dogs that we know are really great adoption candidates and, for whatever reason, have just been overlooked for adoption," she said. "We're really looking for families who are going to help give those dogs some visibility, share them on their social media, have them out on walks in the neighborhood. That would be a success for us. There's no pressure for anyone to adopt. We're just happy to have them out as a foster for a week--but for sure, it's a big bonus if they adopt them. We did the sleepovers last year...and 70% of the animals got adopted either by their fosters, or people in their foster networks."
The shelter will provide supplies for the trip, if necessary, but whether the foster family wants to donate their own supplies or not, the event this year is sponsored by Big Barker, and every dog will bring a provided bed with them for their visit.
"We can supply all of the supplies for the foster period. Some families like to do that themselves as a gift to the dog and to the shelter, but we can certainly provide our fosters with supplies," Torelli said. "All of the animals in this case are also going home with a Big Barker bed. Big Barker makes beds specifically for large dogs and all of these dogs in the program are large adult dogs. So that's a nice thing that the foster family gets with the dog. These animals have been in the shelter for a while. And it's a nice way to give them a break and a treat when they go into a home for the holidays, they'll have a nice, cushy bed to snuggle up on."
And everyone deserves a little love, especially during the holidays.
"These animals are terrific companions. We've gotten to know these dogs over--in some cases--months. And they could be overlooked just because they're a little older, or maybe they're a little shy or scared in the kennel. Maybe they just need to be an 'only pet.' Those dogs deserve the love of a family just as much as any other pet over the holidays," Torelli said. "Some of them are a little depressed in the shelter right now that have been here for a little bit. So it's a really rewarding experience for a foster family to have that animal blossom and really enjoy that time in the home for the holidays."
Those interested should visit the Brandywine Valley SPCA website.