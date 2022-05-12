With a 13-7 vote Thursday, the Delaware Senate passed a simplified bill legalizing marijuana possession, which sent the legislation to face its final hurdle--receiving a signature from Gov. John Carney.
It was the fifth time in state history and the second time this year lawmakers put forth legislation regarding the legalization of cannabis, but while Rep. Ed Osienski's earlier effort this year was shot down while trying to do too much, he broke the major themes out into their own bills.
Instead of trying to legalize marijuana and establish an infrastructure plan for the plant's growth and sale here in Delaware--including focuses on social equity efforts--Osienski separated those ideas to give each a better chance of survival on their own merits.
On Thursday, House Bill 371, which removes all penalties for adult recreational possession of an ounce or less of marijuana, passed its second chamber.
"This legislation is long overdue," said Sen. Trey Paradee (D-Dover), the bill's primary Senate sponsor. "The majority of Delawareans want this, and it's the right thing to do."
The bill was not, of course, without its detractors, and concerns were expressed--occasionally dramatically--from both sides of the aisle, as even Sen. Kyle Evans Gay (D-Brandywine Hundred) noted she would be remiss if she did not raise the issues her own constituents held with the lack of regulatory oversight in HB371.
"That concerns me, but not to the point where I oppose the bill," she said.
Sen. Colin Bonini, who Paradee pointed out previously ran for governor on a platform of legalization, said it would only be creating more criminals.
"We might as well call this the Encourage Illegal Behavior Act, because where are you going to get it? You're going to go to a drug dealer," he exclaimed. "And even if it's just somebody you know, who happens to sell a little weed on the side, you know what that guy is? He's a drug dealer. And until we get a regulatory environment that the state oversees, similar to medical marijuana, what are we doing? And I just--this is the cart before the horse."
Said horse, House Bill 372, which addresses the in-state infrastructure creation, cleared the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. It would create a legal framework to regulate the cultivation, sale, and possession of marijuana, and provide opportunities for small businesses to be licensed. It would also require a three-fifths vote in each chamber.
But for now, Paradee was happy to settle for the legalization of a stimulant he said rates far lower in addictiveness or harm than tobacco, alcohol, or even caffeine or fast food.
"I mean, my gosh, if you think it's okay for your constituents to crack open a cold beer, then you should be okay with them smoking a joint," he said.
The bill, which doesn't affect private employers' potential drug testing in adherence with zero tolerance policies or change laws detailing driving under the influence, received party line votes, save for Democrat Bruce Ennis voting no, and Republican Sen. Dave Lawson being absent.
If finally signed by Carney--not a given--Delaware would join nearby New Jersey, Virginia, and New York, along with 15 other states and the District of Columbia, in legalizing recreational adult-use marijuana.
"Today is the result of years of hard work, advocacy, dedication, and most of all, patience. Thousands of residents know that the prohibition against marijuana is an outdated policy that needs to be changed. During this very involved process, we have heard from numerous members of the public – advocates, veterans, retired law enforcement officers, educators and even faith leaders – who have overwhelmingly voiced support for legalizing adult recreational marijuana," said Rep. Ed Osienski, the prime sponsor of HB 371. "I’m grateful to my colleagues on both sides of the Legislative Hall for passing this bill, and I look forward to continuing this process until Delaware is poised to establish a new, legal industry in our state."