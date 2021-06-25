Rich Glazier, who spent over 30 years as the paddock and replay host at Delaware Park, died Tuesday at the age of 73.
Glazier was hired by the thoroughbred track in 1987, and could be seen during the race day offering insight from the paddock to the on-site television feed, and then nightly on cable recapping the days races.
He went on to host a one-hour version on Fridays, which featured a mix of replays and interviews.
Chris Sobocinski, the track's morning-line maker and public relations director, worked alongside Glazier for years, after watching him on television.
"He's almost synonymous with Delaware Park. I grew up as him being the replay show host for many, many years. In many ways, a part of Delaware Park died when Rich Glazier passed away."
Glazier, who grew up in Wilmington, missed only one Delaware Handicap, when he serving in the intelligence division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in 1968, stepped aside from his duties following the 2019 season.
Sobocinski said Glazier's life-long interest in the "Sport of Kings" shined every time he stepped foot on the Stanton campus.
"How much he loved Delaware Park. It showed with how he did the paddock show and the replay show, but most of all, how much he engaged with the fans at a very personal level, and made them all feel welcome. He made them all feel like they could enjoy the sport of horse racing."
Soboncinski added that Delaware Park just became a natural fit for Glazier, a track that has hosted some of the top horses in the country, despite not being at the sport's top level.
"I think he took a lot of pride in the people who participated in the sport at Delaware Park, and owned the horses, like Fox Hill Farms and Christiana Stables. I think he took a lot of pride in the state, and Delaware Park was his state's track. He got the bug like the rest of us, and he couldn't just stay away."
Glazier is survived by his wife of 49 years, Amy; sons David and Michael; daughters-in-law Katie and Julie; grandchildren Sydney, Zachary, Jacob, Samuel, and Nora; brother Brad; sister-in-law Michelle; and niece Jenna.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, the Siegel JCC Senior Center, or charity of choice. Funeral services were not announced by the track.