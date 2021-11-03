11-time DIAA Volleyball champion coach Sue Heiss is retiring from Ursuline following a close to 30-year run as athletic director and volleyball coach.

Ursuline recorded over 540 victories with Heiss on the sidelines, making 23 semifinal appearances, along with the 11 championships, the most of any coach in Delaware high school volleyball history.

A native of Baltimore, Heiss attended the University of Delaware where she played under the direction of American Volleyball Coaches Hall of Famer Barbara Viera.

Heiss won the last of her 11 state volleyball championships in 2017.

She spoke with WDEL Sports Director Sean Greene about her career, being around future-WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne, and Ursuline Academy being a strong fit and a tough place to leave.

Why was now the right time to announce your retirement?

Last year was a great year, we had students in school every single day, but sports-wise it was so much COVID policy and COVID protocol, that it was very difficult to do the COVID stuff as an AD and coach at the same time. I wanted one more year of it being regular, having the kids back in full force, having the fans back in the stands, and it has been all that. My team has been wonderful, the student body has packed the gym, and it's satisfying to look up into the stands and see them there.

We talk so much in high school sports about Friday Night Lights, but what is a Thursday Night like when Ursuline is hosting a Padua or a Saint Mark's?

It's crazy, and it's fun. The Sallies letterman come, the girls pick a theme and pack one side of the gym, and the opposing fans pack the other side of the bleachers, and it's crazy, fun, and what high school sports should be. It's the Friday Night Lights for football, just indoors.

What attracted you to volleyball coaching?

I played in high school, then I went to the University of Delaware and I sat the bench a lot, while my roomies were national-caliber players. I positioned myself right next to (Hall of Fame Coach) Barb Viera. I learned about coaching. It's a whole different side of the game, but it's very intellectually stimulating and challenging to try to outmaneuver the other coach, and motivate the girls on an instant to perform.

Was coaching always a path you were considering, or was it really when you were on those sidelines.

I don't think I thought of it as a kid, but I realized as I got older that I was a good athlete, but not a great athlete. Nowadays I wouldn't be recruited for my volleyball skills, but I was smart enough to see strategy and figure out things. I was very into biomechanics and science in college, it just made sense to me to follow the next step. I would have my passion for sports, and my competitiveness, and mix it together with the strategy and teaching of skills.

How does someone from Baltimore end up spending her whole professional life at Ursuline Academy?

When I went to the University of Delaware, I was the only one from my high school. The faculty here referrals from jobs here when I graduated from college. Two years after I graduated I started at Ursuline and met Ms. Laura Capodanno (Delaware Sports & Basketball Hall of Famer), who mentored me for years. It was just the right move to stay, it was home."

Ursuline is an all-female school, have you enjoyed teaching in this environment, being it's unique to three schools in the state? (Padua also all-girls, Salesianum all-boys)

Very much so. I came from a public co-ed school, so I had no basis for it, and when I came in I thought 'oh, what will this be like?' The girls here, the work ethic is every strong, and they're academically smart, but they also want to perform well. They want to do service work, they want to do well in athletics, they want to please their coaches and themselves by doing well.

You've coached and worked in the Title IX generation, how have you seen women's sports evolve from when you played to where we are now?

I started in the 80s, and the big sports then were basketball, and kind of volleyball. Even in the news coverage, it was, if anything, a little box score about those sports, but mostly football. Then in the 90s, volleyball started to get so much more physical and athletic. There was more coverage, and in the early 2000s, we were on the inside, and also on the outside of the rivalries between Saint Mark's and Ursuline, Padua and Ursuline, Archmere and Ursuline, it was all very exciting. I think the girls being so athletic has made the game so much more exciting and competitive. Also the new scoring system, the rally system causes something to happen for every play, a point results.

It would be tough to talk to someone associated with Ursuline without asking about Elena Delle Donne. When you were at the Bob Carpenter Center and you saw that place filled for Elena vs. Khadijah (Rushdan, Saint Elizabeth) and the seven Division 1 players between the two teams that were on that court, what was that experience was like for you, because you weren't coaching, you were an AD and a fan?

It was awesome, I was so proud that people were coming out who weren't associated with either school and just wanted to see good basketball. They wanted to see two outstanding athletes, and you have to talk about those supporting casts as well. Teams that were being coached really well, and it was pure competition. It was just exciting to see that.

You watch Elena play basketball, and we know she's one of the best ever to play that sport, you got to see her in a different light when she made a transition to volleyball. What was it like teaching someone that great at basketball a new game?

I heard from her family that she was an outstanding golfer, so I thought she could probably do anything. She started playing on the team and was a natural athlete. She wanted to learn, you have to want to learn a brand new sport, and she absolutely did. She was outstanding, she had the basic skills of how to control her body, and we've changed a lot of basketball players into volleyball players because there's no pressure to playing the sport. There's no pressure like basketball, it's a fun sport to them, it's something they can relax in. I think at Elena looked at it that way, and she was really good.

Your volleyball program has had a lot of success with 11 state championships, a total any school would be envious of. What are some of the more memorable games you can remember?

In 2012, we were in the state semifinals against Saint Mark's. Two talented teams. The match went five sets, and if it wasn't two hours long, it felt that way. It was hard-fought. You had Lauren Talley for them killing the ball, we had Taylor Hollingsworth with 68 digs. There was amazing defensive play and offensive play. Often you don't get both. I remember people coming up to me afterwards saying 'I've never seen high school volleyball like that.' That's the exciting part of it, it can be like that.

What are you going to miss most about Ursuline Academy, not on the court?

I really enjoy the students. The students get into he spirit of everything, whether it's sports coming out for sports, or participating in the the plays. It's a small school, so everybody knows everyone, and they want to be there for each other. The faculty has been great, and the staff has been great. We've had a lot of success as a small school in Delaware. Athletic success, but I hope we'll be known as a high-academic school that's good at sports. You look at swimming, cross-country, basketball, volleyball, lacrosse all really good at their sports.

What's next for Sue Heiss?

I'm going to do some volunteer work. I want to stay involved with young people. I will travel. I have two granddaughters from my oldest son, they live in Louisiana, so we'll be travelling, but we'll be sight-seeing as well. I'll probably also officiate, I would like to keep my hand in volleyball.

Referring, that's been a topic with coaches dealing with officials, why do you want to go to the other side?

I've been officiating for years, I've done adult and college over my career, and you're right, there can be a lot of anger, but you also get to see a lot of good talent, and I like to see players develop from freshman year to senior year, whether it's Ursuline or some other school. It's really rewarding to see how much they advance in a relatively short amount of time.

Athletic Directors work late night and weekends, how were you able to have all of this success?

A huge part has been my husband (Ralph Heiss), who has been extremely successful as a Salesianum cross country and track coach, he has something like 25 state championships. He gets how much it takes to coach. He gets how much even when I'm not in my coaching season to set up things. I have to thank him, because he's been so supportive. I have to thank my kids growing up. There were times I had to miss their games, I tried not to, but a lot of times I was attending a Senior Night for hockey, and missing my own kids games. On a different note, I've had assistant coaches, former players that have played for me that I've hand-picked to work with me who have been outstanding and really helped me a lot.

What's it going to be like for you to walk off this campus for the final time?

(pauses for a tear) I can't even answer that. It will be very tough. I've had a lot of great experiences, a lot of fun, and the kids mean a lot to me, so it will be very hard.