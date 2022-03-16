Former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland, who served in the position for three decades as both the youngest appointment and longest-serving court judge in its history, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the Delaware Judiciary announced Wednesday.
"The Delaware Judiciary mourns the loss of one of our greatest public servants,” said Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. who served with Justice Holland from 2015 to 2017. "Randy Holland served on the Delaware Supreme Court for over 30 years. He wrote cogent and authoritative opinions in all areas of the law that have withstood the test of time. He championed the highest ethical standards for Delaware lawyers and judges. As president of the American Inns of Court, he worked to further its nationwide mission to improve the skills, professionalism and ethics of the bench and bar. Most recently, he chaired a court committee to work on bail reform in domestic violence cases. What Justice Randy Holland will be most remembered for is his kindness, humility, and graciousness, and his personal notes written with a blue felt tip pen. The Supreme Court will recognize this giant of a man in a future event. His family will be in our prayers.”
Three separate governors appointed and reappointed Holland to the Delaware Supreme Court for his expertise on state constitutional law, beginning with Gov. Mike Castle in 1986. Holland retired in 2017, after authoring more than 700 opinions and several thousand dispositive orders.
Current U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, during his time as Delaware's governor, reappointed Holland during his tenure.
“Martha and I are saddened to learn about the passing of one of Delaware’s great leaders, and a good friend, former Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland...His longevity on the bench is a result of his broad knowledge of the law and of our State, and the respect and professionalism he upheld on and off the bench," Carper said in an issued statement. "Justice Holland was more than a Supreme Court Justice, he was also a world-renowned historian and author, and wrote a number of books on the Delaware judiciary. Delaware has one of the most highly regarded judiciaries as any state in America and Justice Holland was able to capture that in his written work. Our hearts go out to his wife, Ilona, and their entire family. Delaware – and its judicial system - is a better place because of his service on the bench.”
While Holland never served on the bench concurrently during Governor John Carney's time as governor, Carney did know him well. The governor issued his own condolences regarding Holland's death.
"This is a tremendous loss for our state. Justice Holland was a true public servant and a steady source of wisdom on Delaware’s Supreme Court for more than three decades. He had a deep knowledge of the Constitution and Delaware’s unique history. His books on the Delaware Constitution have served as a guide for countless public officials in our state. And I have personally sought his counsel many times during my time in office," Carney said in an issued statement. "He was a thoughtful, model jurist and will be greatly missed. Tracey and I are praying for Justice Holland’s family, and his many friends across our state, during this difficult time."
The Delaware Senate Majority Caucus, led by Judiciary Committee Chair Kyle Evans Gay, President Pro Tempore Dave Sokola, Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, and Majority Whip Elizabeth Lockman, also issued thoughts after the announcement of Holland's death. The statement read, in full:
"Justice Holland was one of the most intelligent, compassionate and dedicated jurists Delaware has ever known.
"In an arena in which impressive resumes are the norm, Justice Holland stood out in every respect. A gifted athlete whose skill on the ballfield was eclipsed by his remarkable intellect, Justice Holland was a Milford High School alum who graduated cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and went onto became the youngest person to serve as a Delaware Supreme Court Justice.
"Never one to rest on his laurels, he wrote more than 700 opinions on the state’s highest court, including some of the most seminal corporate law decisions ever handed down, on his way to become the longest-serving Supreme Court Justice in Delaware history. One of the most respected state constitutional law experts in Delaware, Justice Holland also was a champion of the vulnerable and the underprivileged, a mentor to generations of young lawyers and a model of professional ethics.
"We were blessed to work alongside Justice Holland over the last five months as he guided us through unexplored sections of the Delaware Constitution. During that time, we discovered Justice Holland’s reputation was well deserved, but also somehow fell short of capturing the kindness, humor, and grace he brought to every meeting and phone call.
"Our thoughts today are with Justice Holland’s family, his loved ones, and the people of Delaware, as they mourn a true icon of judicial excellence."
Holland leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Dr. Ilona Holland, their son, Ethan, daughter-in-law, Jen, and their granddaughters, Rori and Chloe. He graduated from Swarthmore College and the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where he received the Loughlin Award for legal ethics. He later earned a Master of Laws in Judicial Process from the University of Virginia Law School and was awarded honorary Doctor of Law degrees by the Delaware Law School and Swarthmore College. Following his time on the Supreme Court, Holland became Senior of Counsel in the Wilmington office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.