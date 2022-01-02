A civilian employee of the Delaware State Police retired Friday after 52 years of service.
Sandra Frazier began work with the agency as a clerk-typist in 1969, and served as a stenographer, secretary, accountant, fiscal analyst and in several other capacities in the Traffic, Personnel and Fiscal Control sections.
She was named DSP's Civilian Employee of the Year in 2010, when she learned a new state accounting system and trained other DSP personnel in its use.
Frazier also graduated from the agency's first Civilian Leadership Development Program in 2014.
DSP Superintendent Melissa Zebley issued a statement calling Frazier "a respected friend and colleague for generations of DSP members."