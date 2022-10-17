Bryan Bossard, who served as an assistant at both the University of Delaware and Delaware State University has died.
The Dover High School alum was an all-conference defensive back for the University of Delaware in the late 80s before embarking on a lengthy career as an assistant coach at both levels of Division I.
Most recently, Bossard was serving as the Offensive Coordinator at Delaware State, one of a number of stops in a three-decade coaching career.
Bossard started as a graduate assistant at the University of Delaware in 1990, before going on to work at Morehouse College, West Chester, and Bucknell.
He returned to Tubby Raymond's staff in 1994, where he stayed until 1998, including a trip to the 1997 I-AA semifinals.
Bossard then became the receivers coach at Army for a season, before a two-year stint working with the defensive backs at Wyoming.
K.C. Keeler hired him back to Delaware in 2002 as passing game coordinator, where he stayed for three seasons, including Delaware's 2003 Division I National Championship.
Bossard went back to FBS, where he worked as a receivers and returners coach at Maryland and Pittsburgh.
Once again, Bossard would be hired by Delaware, this time with Dave Brock in charge in 2014 as a receivers coach.
Eventually, Bossard made his way to Delaware State and was in his first full season as the Offensive Coordinator after being promoted to the position midway through the 2021 campaign.