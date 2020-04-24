The longtime president and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware has abruptly resigned from the organization at a time when its need is more evident than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.
No announcement was made by the organization when Patricia D. Beebe resigned April 16, 2020, but news was confirmed in a statement from Food Bank Communications Director Kim Turner.
"I am unable to comment further on her tenure at the Food Bank," said Turner.
Sanjay Malik, the organization's chief financial officer, will assume the role of interim CEO.
"He and the rest of the leadership team have a combined 75 years of experience with the Food Bank of Delaware," said Turner. "With the support of the Board of Directors, they will guide the organization to meet the unprecedented need for food assistance and other programs that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to Delaware. Now more than ever, the Food Bank of Delaware prides itself on the critical role it plays in combating food insecurity through comprehensive and innovative programs and services."
In the coming months, the board of directors will work with the leadership team to determine how best to fill the president/CEO role on a permanent basis.
"Through a collaborative process, they will seek to identify a leader who will guide the organization to meet the long-term challenges faced by our communities, as well as maintain the Food Bank of Delaware’s reputation as a leader in program delivery and advocacy in Delaware," Turner said.
The statement did not include any commendations for Beebe's two decades of service.
The Food Bank opened a new 80,000 sq. ft. facility in Glasgow in June of 2019, at a cost of $15.5 million--with much of the money raised from private donations from individuals, corporations, and the state government.
The organization is also in the middle of increasing efforts for Delawareans in need during the pandemic. Their various mobile drive-thru food drives, including events at Christiana Mall, Dover Speedway, and one scheduled for Friday in Georgetown, have already fed thousands.
Beebe could not be reached for comment. She also appeared to have removed certain personal and professional social media profiles.
A spokesman for the Delaware Department of Justice said he was not aware of any state investigation into Beebe's resignation from the company.