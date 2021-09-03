In a continuing look at how school districts across the state of Delaware are preparing to open for the upcoming school year, WDEL checked in with Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton of the Christina School District.
While the district is prepared to open on September 8, 2021, for in-person instruction five days a week, not everyone was comfortable with that option just yet, and Shelton said they're prepared for that scenario.
"We do offer a Virtual Academy," he said. "We have roughly 600 students currently registered in the Virtual Academy, which is a fully online, so that is a choice program--families were able to opt in to that program this year if they wish to, and found success last year in online learning."
Shelton called it a new offering designed and instituted the year prior during the pandemic that so fully displayed its usefulness, its been instituted as a permanent fixture.
"I think COVID has taught us all to be cautious and always be ready to pivot, but I'm very excited," Shelton said. "Teachers are excited, and I think families are excited, to get their kids back into school. And I know my own kids are excited to be back in school. So yeah, I think everybody's very optimistic that we're gonna have a great year."
There will be new features and twists on traditional education that Shelton said they've embraced after seeing how effective features were as teaching tools, and there will of course be remnants of the chaos created by COVID as the year will start with students being required to don masks, but the superintendent said that's just the way things were now.
"I don't know that we'll ever be back to the way school was, right? In the Christina's School District, we now have a device in every student's hand," he said. "That wasn't the way it was before--and, quite frankly, our students, they've never lived in a world where devices weren't very prevalent in society. So now that our students have devices in their hand, we're going to deliver instruction slightly differently. It's going to be a little bit easier to individualize."
Being back in-person does have its advantages, Shelton noted, as breaking into smaller groups for more focused instruction will be accomplished with greater ease, but digital and virtual options have found their place in learning institutions.
"I don't know that we'll ever return to 'the old way of teaching,' because our students are different than they were 50 years ago," he said. "It's a modern world, and we're now using modern tools and modern instructional strategies. And we learned a lot about how to engage with students. So I think quite frankly, we've grown and things will be better."
The district has seen other improvements as well. Shelton said there hasn't been a widespread incidence of the cold, flu, or even so much as sniffles thanks to the care given in the wake of, and angst caused by, COVID. Because of the pandemic, infrastructure has also seen improvements. The HVAC units have been upgraded to sterilize the air and kill all manner of viruses.
Touching on a common issue faced by districts across the nation, Shelton said they are currently facing a bus driver shortage, but don't anticipate disruptions currently because of it.
"That's not a new problem. We've had it for a long time. Our routers and supervisors and our Transportation Department do a really good job--and have for years--trying to reroute and take advantage as best they can of the staffing that we do have available, as well as our bus contractors," Shelton said. "We have great drivers and great monitors that are on our buses, and they do the best they can with the staffing we have. Of course, we would love to have more drivers, so that we could add additional routes and make driving times a little [more manageable,] make arrival times a little bit cleaner. But they do an amazing job. And so far, so good. It looks like it looks like we'll be okay."
Overall, Shelton said he was excited for the entire district just to get back to doing what it loves: shaping young minds.
"It's been awesome seeing staff back, and they're excited to be back, and get back to what they love to do, which is teaching kids right there in front of them," he said. "My own personal excitement is around a lot of the work we're doing with our strategic plan and making sure that we're really working with our community, with our teachers, with our staff, really united in the work and making sure that we're all on the same page, using the same playbook, to make sure that what we're doing for kids is working, it's the right thing for kids and families, we're looking at the whole child to make sure that the kids have what they need to be successful."