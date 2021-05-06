For those looking to support Black-owned businesses, there's an app for that.
"Black businesses are vital to the community, and the more that we can support them, the better those communities will be," said Leonard J. Young, Founder of Delaware Black News. "That includes education, family, medical, just all those situations where we reinvest in the community. I definitely believe, in a lot of neighborhoods, a lot of cities, a lot of states, when we reinvest in those Black communities, those Black communities give back as well."
Young launched DelawareBlack.com from the First State in 2006, and grew a network that would eventually include 18 sites featuring a one-stop-shop for Black-focused culture, news, events, and businesses. Following the murder of George Floyd, he combined those sites into NationalBlackGuide.com, and launched the The Black Guide App, now available on iOS and the Galaxy App Store.
Driven by the idea that Black-owned businesses along Market and Shipley street were difficult to identify or locate when he was growing up, the app, of particular note, features a GPS locator to help users find and support nearby Black-owned businesses. Young said one of the main focuses of all of his efforts is to provide a support system for Black-owned businesses as they frequently lack that support elsewhere.
"A lot of times, we hear about Black businesses not having the access to capital. Just, a lot of opportunities that are not afforded to Black businesses, or information that just doesn't reach them," he said. "One of the things we want to do through the app would be to provide visibility for Black businesses. Black businesses can advertise their business on our website for free."
There are currently 6,000 Black-owned businesses listing on the site and, in the last year alone, Young said 10,000 Black-owned businesses have taken him up on that opportunity for visibility. But that's still not enough to satisfy Young's desire to help.
"That's one of the reasons that we started the National Black Guide," he said. "I definitely think there's a lot more to do because, even when I think about 6000 Black businesses, compared to how many they are out there, the one thing I just try to keep in mind is that the whole goal is to give back."
He wants to become a household name, a name synonymous with information on Black communities, so help provide exposure to as many institutions as possible along the way
"In the last year, we've helped over 10,000 Black businesses, and we definitely want to help more," Young said. "Our goal--it may not be by the end of this year--but we have a goal of having listed 100,000 Black businesses."
The NationalBlackGuide.com's BlackGuide App can be found on the iOS App Store here, or the Galaxy Store here.