On top of the supply chain shortage, there's another shortage that could impact your holiday season, and a piece of this shortage has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can trace the national 2021 Christmas tree shortage all the way back to the recession in 2008.
"They didn't plant as many trees because a lot of people didn't come out to buy trees; they didn't have the money--10 to 12 years later, that's when you feel it.."
And tree farms like Coleman's near Middletown are feeling it.
"They do have enough trees for this year, but you've got to get here early," he said.
And by early, Mlodzinski, means Thanksgiving weekend. The cut-your-own tree farms offers a full experience complete with chopping your tree, hay rides, hot cocoa and sweets from their on-site bakeshop.
"It's a happy time," he said.
Prices may also be a little bit higher due to demand and strain on the market.
If you pick out your tree Thanksgiving weekend, you're also going to need to keep it alive longer than usual too. Mlodzinski offers a few tips:
"You may not put it up for two weeks--get it in a bucket of water outside, preferably in the shade--out of the sun--and then when you go to put it up, make a fresh cut on it, get it in the stand, and make sure there's always water in it," said Mlodzinski.
Though with more and more people going right from Halloween to Christmas decor these days, that may not be as big an issue.
If artificial trees are more your style, if you don't already own one, that could prove tough this year too due to the supply chain shortage.
"I wasn't freaking out a little bit, I was freaking out a lot," said Gretchen Willey, owner of Willey Farms.
Willey said décor and other Christmas items that should have been here in August didn't come until October, and even then, it wasn't enough.
Their shipments of live trees are also down this year due to the pandemic as well as western wildfires and an ongoing drought over the last decade. Willey has already seen smart customers switch up their buying habits.
"I wouldn't say [they're buying] more than usual, I'd say earlier than usual," she said.
They're doing their best to keep trees stocked.
"We have them coming from three different places so we didn’t put all our eggs in one basket," said Willey.
If you see it and like it, her advice, buy it.
"I would not count on it being here" she said.
But they're doing their best to keep store shelves stocked.