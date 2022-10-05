The Pete duPont Freedom Foundation is calling all innovators and idea-makers to help make Delaware a better place to live, work and raise a family.
The foundation is holding its 8th annual Reinventing Delaware dinner on November 10 at the DuPont Country Club, where they invite one-hundred people to present their ideas to a room full of 'doers.'
"You're sharing your ideas. You're showcasing what your concepts are to make create the jobs and make Delaware better," Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Jonnie tells WDEL's Del-AWARE.
PODCAST: Looking for ideas to make Delaware a better place
The foundation will analyze all one-hundred ideas and the idea deemed most likely to improve Delaware will be awarded $15,000.
Successful ideas from the past have included Zip Code Wilmington, OpenBracket, Pay for Success, Wilmington Green Box, NERDiT Now, WilmInvest, Intern Delaware and The Warehouse.