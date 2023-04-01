The return of commercial air service to the Wilmington Airport by Avelo Airlines in February has resulted in strong passenger numbers in the first part of the year.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority says because the airport passed 10-thousand enplanements, it has regained its status as a Primary Commercial Service Airport.
The designation means the airport is now eligible for increased federal funding along with revenue from the Passenger Facility Charge program run by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The DRBA says each passenger boarding earns the airport a net of $4.39.