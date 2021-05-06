The Wilmington Fire Department has a new interim chief.
Mayor Mike Purzycki has named Battalion Chief John Looney to the top post on an interim basis.
Looney takes over for Chief Michael Donohue who retires after four years as chief and a 37 years total with the department.
Looney joined the Wilmington Fire Department in the summer of 1993 and worked his way through the ranks as a fire investigator, a lieutenant, captain, and ultimately, battalion chief.
Looney has commanded the last four fire recruit academies.
“Battalion Chief John Looney has served the Wilmington Fire Department and the people of Wilmington for nearly 30 years,” Mayor Purzycki in a prepared statement. “With Chief Donohue’s departure due to retirement, I am confident that Acting Chief Looney will continue to guide the department with a steady hand while building on the successes of his predecessor."