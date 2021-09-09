The Historic Odessa Brewfest is back!
After a year off due to the pandemic, the event returns to continue helping a great cause, said Historic Odessa Foundation Director Debbie Buckson.
"Oh, it's going to be a great day. The weather looks perfect. We'll have over 50 brewers here with all kinds of great beers to taste. Music on two stages," said Historic Odessa Foundation Executive Director Debbie Buckson. "Vendors, good food, just a great day. Lots of fun."
The event helps raise funding for a number of programs. First, it allows the foundation to provide economic opportunities for students in pursuit of education. Buckson said COVID-19 put a strain on those continuing efforts.
"Oh, it was devastating. It was really difficult. It's our largest fundraiser of the year. It's a great event. It draws around 2,000 people in a normal year, and it was really hurtful not having it because the proceeds from a benefit our educational programming for schools and families," she said. "We have over 4,500 school children that visit Historic Odessa every year. We provide a lot of scholarships for schools and children that wouldn't otherwise be able to afford to take a field trip to a place like Odessa."
It also helps the Historic Odessa Foundation continue its efforts to preserve an important piece of Delaware history. Odessa has deep roots, and events like the brewfest help the foundation remain focused on their goal.
"We are working to protect a national historic landmark, some of the finest colonial architecture in the state of Delaware. The town of Odessa is a nationally registered historic district...and we're also home to to National Park Service Network To Freedom sites," Buckson said. "The Historic Odessa Foundation is made up of six major buildings, half a dozen outbuildings, and 72 acres of property...We also has a collection of over 7,000 objects from the late 18th or early 19th century that represents some of the finest craftsmanship in the Mid-Atlantic region during the Colonial Period."
She said certain parts of the history there rival that of Philadelphia.
"We have a really wonderful collection of American decorative arts, cabinet makers that lived and worked here in Odessa in the 18th century, they're some of Delaware's finest, most prominent cabinet makers of their periods--certainly doing work on a level with cabinet makers in Philadelphia which, of course, would have been the Mecca at that point in history."
Those interested in having a great time while helping a great cause should get their tickets soon, Buckson said. Tickets are available for presale online at OdessaBrewfest.com.
"There will be tickets at the entrance to the festival, but it's best to try to get them online if possible. They're going fast. We've sold lots of tickets, and we're very excited," Buckson said. "It's located on Main Street, you won't be able to miss us. It's a big festival, lots of tents, on-street parking. We just hope everybody will come out and enjoy a great day. We have music all day on two stages, there's games. Of course, there's always cornhole, but we have all kinds of other games, too. It's lots of fun."