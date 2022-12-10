(South Vineland, NJ) -- The U.S. Navy says rumblings across South Jersey this week are probably due to supersonic testing.
Residents across the southern part of the Garden State heard mysterious noises Monday, and at least 35 residents reported it to a volcano alert website.
A Navy spokesman for Maryland's Naval Air Station Patuxent River told NJ Advance Media aircraft had been executing supersonic test points as part of an approved test plan in a supersonic approved area.
The tests are typically conducted at sea and the supersonic boom is rarely felt on land, but Navy officials said sounds can depend on the particular details of tests flights.