Flags in New Castle County and across the State of Delaware are at half-staff today in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31, 2020.
At a flag lowering ceremony at the New Castle County Government Center on Commons Boulevard, Penny Rogers said County Executive Matt Meyer was the first government official to sign on for the event and the group went from there.
"Since that time we have been somewhat unrelenting," said Rogers. "We have pursued this pretty fiercely. So today the flags in the State of Delaware will be lowered in recognition for overdose awareness."
Rogers choked up as she thanked her brother for attending in the wake of the death of her son from an OD.
"He's been my rock for my entire life so to be able to share this with him today means more than I could ever say."
Meyer told the group of people from the addiction and recovery community gathered for the event that one pandemic has led to another.
"If you heard me six months ago I would say this is the epidemic of our time," said Meyer. "Now it's really, with what's happened the past six months, it's a pandemic.
"Those who were really facing difficulty six months ago struggling with mental health and substance use, based on what I see and many of you are on the front lines much more than I am, you see it's gotten much worse.
"And there were people who were not struggling with this at all six months ago who today because of what's going on, because of this other pandemic COVID-19, and because of the isolation it creates, are struggling with it even more."
Meyer said he's learned that government can't do it all.
"We need people like you. We need your understanding, your depth of experience and more than anything your passion for this."
Rogers lowered the New Castle County flag while her grandson lowered the State of Delaware flag.