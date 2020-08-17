Lieutenant Governor candidate Donyale Hall released a letter Monday calling into question the COVID numbers being reported by WDEL, provided by the Delaware Department of Correction.

"I have a family member that's incarcerated at Sussex Correctional Institute, and just based off of the conversations that I was having with him. He identified some things that I found to be a stark contrast to what the papers were reporting," Hall said. "And I asked for some more details about some of the things that were going on and he told me, for instance that mask weren't distributed and the time that we were led to believe that they received math testing wasn't being done in the time that they said testing was being done. There were no disinfectant foggers that had been deployed, like they said were being done, there were just several inconsistencies."

WDEL spoke with a number of inmates toward the beginning of the outbreak, and some made these claims at the time. Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner (DOC) Claire DeMatteis responded to Hall's claims Monday much like she did at the time, saying the DOC was doing everything it could to protect its inmate population.

"I'm not going to get into a game of responding to political candidates, I don't think that serves anybody," she said. "Playing politics with this issue, it's beneath all of us, I think...Within one month, the Department of Correction stopped the spread of COVID at Sussex Correctional Institution, within one month. Very effective practices were taken. It was an unprecedented movement of inmates from SCI to other prisons, to keep them in a COVID-free environment. We employed a successful practice of establishing COVID treatment center at SCI, much like we did at James T. Vaughn [Correctional Center], and the medical personnel, our medical partners in this helped us to effectively treat and get these inmates recovered. Within one month...If people want to play politics with this issue. I think that's beneath the Department of Correction to even respond. What I would think is the responsible thing for people who are running for office to do is focus on getting people better, which we've done, stopping the spread, which we did, and helping to prevent further spread, which is what we are continuing to do and have done for the past five months."

Hall said those numbers were misrepresented, but couldn't cite a specific figure upon which she believed the numbers provided from the Delaware Department of Correction to be inaccurate.

"There's just been a mishandling and a mismanagement and a complete and total misrepresentation by the papers and the reporting that is coming out from the Department of Correction. That isn't a clear reflection of what is actually happening inside of these institutions," she said.

When asked if she believed the DOC or Commissioner DeMatteis was lying, she replied that, perhaps, the commissioner had received inaccurate numbers, and referenced concerns covered by WDEL in April, speaking directly with inmates:

"Well, I don't know if it's that she just doesn't have the proper facts in front of her, but I know that what has been reported is not accurate," Hall said. "I actually went on online and looked at some of the things that said that, you know, back in April, I believe, that there were some strategies that were being deployed and in regards to testing, in regards to disinfectant foggers, in regards to what they were doing for people who had underlying issues that put them in a high risk category for severe COVID illness. And I didn't, I didn't see that there was consistency with what I was actually hearing and experiencing from talking to people who had loved ones that are incarcerated or actually are employees and personnel of the Department of Correction. There's a lot of inconsistency."

The Department of Correction has provided continuously tracked COVID-19 cases from within their walls regularly, and DeMatteis said they couldn't have been more forthcoming about the steps being taken to try and alleviate the situation for inmates.

"The Department of Correction has been ultra-transparent, reporting when we have high positive numbers and when we have high numbers of recoveries; there is no hiding information. There is no trying to deceive the public or anybody," DeMatteis said. "To the contrary, this person making these allegations--in my mind--has never tried to reach out and get the facts. She certainly has never visited any of our prisons. So I just think it's a cheap political shot to try and politicize this issue. If you want to talk facts about how we successfully contained this virus, and gotten the inmates recovered, which we have, then that's a conversation. But to just throw falsehoods out and try and gain political points in this, honestly, that that's beneath anybody running for office."

Hall said the individuals inside the prison system have reported, to her, higher numbers than those reported to WDEL by the DOC.

"I'm saying that, I think the article that I read that talks about the 10th inmate that had passed, and they were reporting that there were five positive cases and that, you know, two of those were hospitalization," Hall said. "And there's way more positive cases and, from what I'm understanding, those inmates that have tested positive are not even being retested to show a negative result so there are far more positives than five positive cases."

When asked specifically how many additional cases of COVID-19 there were, Hall still couldn't provide a figure.

"I would like to know what the numbers really, in actuality, are because from what I can understand there are far more positive inmates, positive cases within the inmates, than what that article said and I can't even imagine where that number came from."

That number, for the record, was reported by the Delaware Department of Correction, as cited in the story. When informed of that, Hall said:

"Well, that number is not accurate. I can say that factually as I speak with my loved one regularly, and there are far more positive cases than five."

When pressed, Hall could only provide anecdotal evidence to back up her claim that DOC's numbers were inaccurate.

Those numbers are accurate, according to the DOC, and are only as low as they are because of aggressive proactive action n the part of Department of Correction officials, DeMatteis said.

"One day [after] the first inmate testing positive [at SCI,] we had traced it back to where it likely started and we immediately employed effective proactive testing," she said. "We deployed extensive cleanings using a fogger that is certified by the EPA to decontaminate for COVID, we use that in all the buildings. And then we underwent aggressive treatment to get these inmates recovered. About a third of inmates SCI tested positive, we stopped it from spreading any further than that. And within one month, 98% of those men are recovered. What does that mean, 'recovered?' That means according to CDC guidelines, if they have no symptoms for 14 days, they're considered recovered. The Department of Correction goes a step further than that. Before any inmate who previously tested positive, before we put them back in general population, they have to have two consecutive negative tests before they go back in general population."