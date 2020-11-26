A pair of local companies working on a project in downtown Wilmington teamed up with a local eatery to help feed the neighborhood on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
National Restoration is working with DiSabatino Construction on a project at 8th and West streets, and many of the workers there frequent Ray's Market at 3rd and King streets.
Ray's agreed to help the companies in their effort to provide more than two hundred bagged lunches for people in the neighborhood.
National Restoration President John Marroni said they're always trying to give back to the community.
"Working here on the corner, constantly people are walking up and down the street. I said it'd be a good idea that we give back," said Marroni. "Kevin (DiSabatino) jumped on board right away. I think it's just a great thing that we do to give back every year."
DiSabatino said it was it was the right thing to do at the right time.
"With COVID people need a little bit of extra help this year and we're happy to give back around Thanksgiving," said DiSabatino.
National Restoration was disinfecting the Connections site at 801 N. West Street along with Ray's Market for free.
Marroni said they've also been able to offer employment to several people from the area.