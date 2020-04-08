The Appoquinimink School District this week began delivering school meals to some of its outlying neighborhoods using a very special delivery truck - a Delaware National Guard medium tactical vehicle.
"Some of our communities that were identified, there was some distance between them and the school (Redding Middle) where we were serving our hot lunches and breakfast," said District Superintendent Matt Burrows.
So they reached out to the Delaware National Guard.
"The Delaware National Guard was requested through DEMA (Delaware Emergency Management Agency) to provide the school lunches in the location where the neighborhoods are," said Guard Public Affairs Director Bernie Kale.
"We picked up the school lunches at Redding Middle School and we delivered about three hundred meals to the local neighborhoods," said Kale.
Deliveries are twice a week with the first shipment going out on Monday, April 6, 2020.
"Monday they'll get food for Monday and Tuesday," said Burrows, "and then on Wednesday they'll get breakfast and lunch for Wednesday through Friday."
The District was already operating a Grab-and-Go program at Redding.
Burrows said with the addition of the guard deliveries they're closing in on one-thousand meals a week served.
"Last week we got very close to 9-hundred," said Burrows. "With us being able to go out now with the National Guard's help we anticipate this being well over a thousand meals."
Both Burrows and Kale said they were well received in the communities where they dropped food off.
"We had folks driving by, honking the horn, thanking us, taking pictures of us providing the lunches and school meals," said Kale.
Burrows said they couldn't have done it without the Guard's assistance.
A delivery schedule is listed below.