As Delaware voters get ready to go to the polls for the state's primary on September 13th, the League of Women Voters of Delaware has compiled an online voters guide.
Vote411.org compares the candidates on the issues of gun control, the environment, healthcare and abortion. It also asks each candidate to state their "primary concern."
"We're totally non-partisan, and we tried to frame our questions in a non-partisan way," Vote411 coordinator Jill Itzkowitz told WDEL News.
Itzkowitz says the guide also lays out the various options to cast a ballot.
"There are a lot of new things you can do. You can vote 10 days early. You can vote by mail. And of course we still have absentee voting and going to the polls," Itzkowitz said.
The guide will also let you see if there are any contested races in your district.
There is only one statewide race - as Democrats will choose a nominee for State Auditor.