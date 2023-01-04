Delaware has a new Auditor of Accounts.
Democrat Lydia York, a longtime lawyer and accounting professional, was sworn in at Delaware State University in Dover Tuesday. York was the winner of the general election as well as a September Democratic primary. She entered the campaign in July and defeated previous state Auditor Kathy McGuiness in the September primary.
By then, McGuiness was convicted of two misdemeanor crimes, and she resigned in October.
York said Tuesday she was told it would be an interesting campaign, but says she didn't want to be interesting, she wanted to be "boring."
York made reference to attending an HBCU, Historically Black College and University, and majored in accounting. She said she was "out of my comfort then too." "In the end, I was open to the possibility of doing something useful, honorable and important. Then, I was helping to increase the number of African American women who were CPAs. Now, I'm tasked with restoring and refreshing the honor and integrity of a state constitutional office," York said.
"Thank you to the people of Delaware for putting me here, now. I pray I will fulfill your hopes for what this office ought to be."