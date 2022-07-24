A Maryland man is dead and a driver for a ride-sharing service is sought for questioning after an accident in Dewey Beach early Sunday morning.
The 43-year-old victim and 5 of his friends hired a Lyft driver to take them from Dewey Beach to their Bethany Beach home around 1:45 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
During the ride, members of the group argued with the driver, who stopped his vehicle in the southbound left lane of Coastal Highway and demanded that the 6 passengers get out.
As they were getting out, a car swerved to avoid the Lyft driver's stopped vehicle, but the car's driver didn't see the victim standing in the road.
The car hit the victim, and the driver of that car pulled over and stopped, but the Lyft driver sped away---police are looking for him and his vehicle, which they say may be a white Honda Pilot..
Troop 7's Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and anyone who may have seen what happened can call Master Corporal Argo at 302.703.3264.
Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.