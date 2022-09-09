A Kent County man is being charged with murdering his infant son.
Keith Rawding, 27, of Magnolia, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder by abuse or neglect.
Delaware State Police say the 3-month-old boy was found dead in his crib in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia on Sunday morning.
Investigators believe the baby died from Lethal trauma caused by the father.
Rawding was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,000,000 cash bond.