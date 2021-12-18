A Magnolia man is facing a felony stalking charge after he allegedly put a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend's car.
Brian Talley drove by the victim's house when another man visited her back in October, called her about the man's visit, and a week later, drove past the house slowly with his high-beams on, Delaware State Police said.
The victim walked into Troop 3 November 9th with a GPS tracking device she said fell off her car in the parking lot of a business in Harrington.
Investigators learned Talley had bought the device, and he turned himself in Thursday.
He's out on bail after arraignment on felony stalking and a misdemeanor count of violation of privacy, and was ordered to stay away from the victim.