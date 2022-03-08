A 59-year-old Magnolia man was convicted by a Kent County jury on 77 charges in connection to the serial sexual abuse of two children, and now faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 462 years in prison, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
According to the DOJ, Richard Haines raped an 8-year-old and a 14-year-old multiple times over "many months," on a weekly and sometimes daily basis while the victims' mother was at work. He was arrested in late 2020 when the victims' mother discovered Haines sexually abusing her younger child.
Haines was convicted of:
- one count first-degree attempted rape
- one count first-degree attempted sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust
- 31 counts second-degree rape
- 10 counts fourth-degree rape
- five counts first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust
- four counts first-degree unlawful sexual contact
- 13 counts second-degree unlawful sexual contact
- eight counts second-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust
- two counts continuous sexual abuse
- two counts endangering the welfare of a child
"Nothing matters more than our kids," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "The abuse these children suffered is unconscionable. They and their mother were betrayed in the worst way by someone close to them and none of us can begin to imagine the long road ahead of them as they try to recover from the trauma they have suffered. Today we are making sure this monster can never abuse anyone again – and each day we are keeping his victims in our hearts."
Haines will have to register as a Tier III sexual offender. Officials announced Tuesday a verdict was reached March 1, 2022. A sentencing date was not announced.