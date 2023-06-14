Delaware State Police have arrested a 61-year old man and a 48-year old woman, both from Magnolia, in connection with a shots fired incident Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023.
Troopers responded to a Magnolia trailer park around 6:45 p.m. where a 45-year old man and 41-year old woman said they were shot at by the passenger in a pick up truck.
Neither person was hit.
The pick up was spotted and stopped a short distance away.
Troopers said Howard Hampton, the passenger, resisted arrest but was eventually handcuffed.
The driver, Cheryl Brown, was also arrested.
She's charged with conspiracy and was released on her own recognizance.
Hampton was charged with weapons offenses and two counts of reckless endangering, and sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on cash bail of $40,000.
Police said this was not a random shooting.