A Magnolia woman is behind bars, charged with her 4th DUI after she allegedly crashed her car in Dover.
A trooper on patrol on South DuPont Highway just after midnight Friday morning saw a car with no license plate near Voshells Mill Road and tried to pull it over, but the car sped away, Delaware State Police said.
The driver, Mary Williams, made a U-turn and was speeding along North DuPont Highway with the car's headlights off when Williams turned onto Walnut Shade Road, lost control going around a curve and hit a tree.
Police say Williams, who wasn't hurt, got out of the car and tried to hide, but was caught.
She's being held at the Baylor Women's Prison.