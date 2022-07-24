Governor John Carney has signed a pair of bills into law expanding voting access.
The measures, which allow for same-day voter registration and mail-in voting, take effect immediately and will be in place for mid-term elections.
"I always want to be for enabling people to vote and (having) as many people as can do it," Carney told WDEL News.
Within hours of the Governor signing the bills, two Republicans filed suit challenging the laws' constitutionality.
State Republican Party Chairwoman Jane Brady, who's a former Superior Court Judge and Attorney General, represents the plaintiffs in the suit filed by state House hopeful Michael Higgin and election official Michael Mennella.
“The Governor and the Democrats are creating an environment where the majority party can alter election laws to keep themselves in office forever. We are suing on behalf of everyone who wants to protect fair and honest elections in our state. The Constitution requires a super majority of lawmakers to vote on new election laws in two different legislatures. They tried but failed to get enough votes. These are just made-up new rules,” declared Michael Higgins, who is challenging House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst in the 15th District.
“I’m worried! If we don’t protect the Constitution from political stunts like this… we are throwing away our rights. Ignoring the Constitution is a serious threat to all the other freedoms it protects”, stated Michael Mennella.
The suit alleges that the bills go against the Constitutional requirement that Delawareans vote in person, and do so on Election Day. Brady also contends the Constitution mandates voter registration end 10 days before an election.
Brady accused General Assembly members who voted for the bills knew they were violating Delaware's Constitution, and, contrary to a claim the Governor made after signing the bills, most Delawareans aren't in favor of mail-in voting.
According to Common Cause Delaware, since the beginning of 2021 18 states have passed 34 more restrictive voting laws.