A new documentary focusing on efforts to recover the remains of Americans missing in action makes its premier on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
To What Remains will be shown at a number of private events including one at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, and another at the United States Navy Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
The film, which opens nationwide on Wednesday, December 8th, follows the efforts of Project Recover which includes Mark Moline, Director, School of Marine Science and Policy at the University of Delaware.
Moline sat down with WDEL on the eve of the documentary's release.
On the origins of Project Recover: "I'm an oceanographer by training and a colleague of mine and I were doing some research with the Navy in the Republic of Palau in the western Pacific. One night at a bar, by chance, we were running through some data we had collected that day and this gentleman came up, his name was Pat Scannon. He was interested in the technology we had brought. We learned about his passion in Palau. One of the guides brought him to a wing that was underwater that you could see. Nobody knew anything about it. He found the words General Electric on one of the engines. Turned out it was a B-24. Nobody knew where the crew was, the crew was still missing from that aircraft. It started him and a group of colleagues of his on a long continuous quest to try and find wrecks associated with MIAs in the island state of Palau. My colleague, Eric Terrill from Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and I were running underwater robots, all autonomous, untethered, programmed, and fine resolution on the sea floor. We had this technology. He [Scannon] was just blown away by it and asked if we would be interested in searching this one area. We did and we found an aircraft that day and it just snowballed from that point on."
In 2012, Project Recover was informally founded as a collaborative partnership between Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego, and University of Delaware. In 2016, the partnership was formalized. In 2018, Scannon's BentProp Project officially changed its name to Project Recover.
On the documentary To What Remains: "Back in 2014 we had an expedition planned and part of that was a group of VIPs that decided they wanted to come out and see what we were doing, and with them they brought a film crew. Most of the film was done in 2014 which was only about a year after Eric and I met Pat Scannon. Then they filmed a couple years after to get families as part of the documentary. The makers of the film were planning to release in March of 2020" [delayed due to COVID].
On the impact of the film: "Just the awareness of our missing. If this film does something to spark the awareness of more people around the country I think that in itself is great. If people recognize and value the work we're doing that's even better. I certainly don't intend on stopping."
On the impact of their findings on families: "Just a little bit under 20-percent of the casualties from World War II didn't come home, and they're still missing. Many of the families simply still only have the telegram notification of their missing loved one. We are sort of ancillary after the discovery of the remains and the transfer of the remains, and there to answer questions if family's have them. Once you have met some of the families, the families are really what keep you going. After all that work, the history, permitting, all the logistics to get out there, the time and effort, it's thrilling to find what you're looking for. But you also know there's a person, people associated with these horrific crash sites that we see, and there's families that are related to these people. As a scientist you don't really have a human connection to many things you do in your professional life and this does provide that. And personally I think it's what keeps me going and maintains the dedication I have. And the film is pretty moving in that way. It shows families' responses to finding these things out. They captured that well in the film."
According to Project Recover there are more than 80-thousand Americans missing in action.
For more information about the documentary and where it can be seen visit towhatremains.org.
To find out more about the recovery efforts of Project Recover, or to provide information about someone missing in action go to projectrecover.org.