A 26-month project to overhaul one of Delaware's most dangerous interchanges begins next week near Newark.
The I-95 & Delaware Route 896 interchange was the site of 527 crashes, including two involving fatalities, between February 2017 and February 2020, averaging just under a crash every two days.
Before the pandemic altered commute patterns, traffic often backed up on Southbound I-95 leading to the Southbound 896 (Middletown) ramp, which led to some crashes, including a September 2019 wreck involving a tractor trailer hitting a backup at full speed.
Two people died in that crash, and a third woman was permanently disabled.
Recently, DelDOT has worked to remove a tricky merge pattern for Southbound 896 (South College Avenue) traffic exiting Newark, which had to shuffle in and out of the right lane with the traffic entering from Southbound I-95, often bringing all traffic to a stop as confusion over merging ran rampant.
Now, exiting traffic from I-95 get their own dedicated short acceleration lanes as 896 goes down to a single lane approaching the interstate.
DelDOT plans to eliminate some of those bottlenecks by widening I-95 in the area, constructing six new bridges, and even building a Multi-Use Trail over I-95, the first of its kind in Delaware, that officials hope will eventually lead to a connection between Newark, Iron Hill Park, and beyond.
I-95 Southbound traffic will access a new flyover ramp to get to Route 896 Southbound, similar to what is used at the I-95/Delaware 273 interchange, while another flyover will get Southbound 896 traffic onto Northbound I-95.
The first ramp is expected to be completed in Summer 2024, with the second ramp done by the end of that year.
The work officially begins overnight Sunday starting at 8 p.m., when multiple lanes on Southbound I-95 between Route 72 and 896 will be taken away.
The ramp from SB I-95 to NB 896 will be closed Monday and Tuesday overnights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
I-95 will mostly remain open during the project, although the ramp from Northbound I-95 to Route 896 will have extended closures.
Traffic from Maryland should use the Route 279 Northbound (Newark) exit to Route 4 Eastbound back to Route 896 Southbound, with tractor trailers violating weight limits needing to go up to the Delaware Route 273 Westbound exit to Route 4 Westbound back to Route 896 Southbound.
The Route 896 Southbound ramp to I-95 Southbound (Baltimore) ramp will also be closed for a large chunk of the project. Traffic should head to Maryland Route 279 (Elkton Road) to get to I-95 Southbound.
Route 72 will also be affected by this project, as work will be required for the I-95 bridge over the roadway, which does not have an interchange with the highway.
72 traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction from Summer 2023 to Summer 2024 under the interstate.
The work is another in a series of major Delaware I-95 projects, which have included adding the 5th lane in the area of Churchmans Marsh north of the Christiana Mall, Restore the Corridor in Wilmington, and the addition of lanes on the Brandywine River Bridge and Route 202 interchange.
You can find constant updates on the construction project on DelDOT's dedicated website.