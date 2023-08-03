Eleven people were injured, some critically, in a three vehicle pile-up at the intersection of New Castle Avenue and Rogers Road on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Rescue trucks, ambulances, paramedics, and a Delaware State Police helicopter swarmed to the intersection around noontime for the crash which involved an SUV, a pick up truck, and a passenger van with nine people aboard that ended up on its side.
Firefighters performed what's known as a roof flap to remove five of the victims from the van who were trapped inside.
New Castle County paramedics said the nine in the van all were taken to Christiana Hospital with injuries ranging from cuts to critical head and chest injuries. One was flown by helicopter. Their ages were between 22 and 45.
The driver of the pick up, a 52-year old man, was taken to Christiana Hospital with multiple injuries in serious condition.
An 88-year old man driving the SUV was taken to Wilmington Hospital with less serious injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.