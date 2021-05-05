A "major" drug-trafficking New Castle couple pled guilty to receiving meth shipped in from California in an attempt to distribute it in Delaware, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.
According to the USDOJ, the DEA identified 22-year-old Imanuel Villalba as a "major methamphetamine trafficker" who was receiving regular shipments of 40 pounds of meth a week prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the pandemic disrupted his supply for several months, Villalba attempted to get back into business in June 2020. On the 15th of that month, he flew to California with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Hayley Carello, to place an order for several pounds of meth. Days later, they returned and a package was shipped to Delaware and delivered to the couple, resulting in their arrest.
Each pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Villalba faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison, Carello faces a maximum of five years, when they are each scheduled to be sentenced on September 1, 2021.