Betting companies like FanDuel, DraftKings, MGM Grand, and Fanatics litter sports broadcasts enticing potential bettors to use their services, but as Delaware looks for companies to enter its online sports betting space, they are all quiet.
The Internet Sports Lottery Legislative Working Group met Wednesday, and learned that two companies have submitted proposals that would operate both Delaware's virtual casino and virtual sports betting games.
888 Holdings, which acquired UK-based William Hill, and Rush Street Gaming were the only two groups that responded to a Request for Proposal from the Delaware Lottery, which oversees sports betting and casinos in the First State.
Currently, Delaware uses IGaming, which provides the backbone that apps for Delaware Park, Harrington Raceway, and Bally's Dover (formerly Dover Downs), but that contract is due to run out in October.
State Reo, Franklin Cooke (D-Minquidale/New Castle) said watching the Stanley Cup Finals the night before, all he saw were ads for companies not rushing to enter Delaware.
"I'm looking at DraftKings, I'm looking at FanDuel, I don't see no 888, that looks like its for mechanics of trying to get your casino up on a brick & mortar."
Delaware Lottery Director Helene Keeley told the working group that after several years of research, including the Video Lottery Advisory Council, showed that some states have been struggling to make profits in the sports betting arena.
"We observed several states who rushed into sports mobile-only option and they did not meet the expectations they were hoping for."
The VLAC recommendation to avoid multiple vendors could be met with skepticism, as 3 of its 7 members represent the racetracks who currently operate the mobile casino games, and would lose market share of FanDuel or DraftKings type competitors enter the market.
Delaware made $20.8 million off of $109.4 million bet in-person on sports wagering in Fiscal Year 2022. The 19% hold rate -- money not returned as prizes -- is believed to be the highest in the country, and this year Delaware is looking at an even higher 26.3% hold rate, despite handle on pace to be significantly down.
Increased mobile competition from Pennsylvania and Maryland is being blamed for Delaware's struggles in the sports gambling, as the only place Delawareans can place a single-game wager are at the three casinos, while other outlets still allow 3-or-more game parlays on football, which notoriously are harder to win.
Those states allow the individual companies to have more control on the odds within their platform, which a single-vendor system in Delaware would not allow.
John Mandel of the Sports Betting Alliance, a group that represents BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, and other brands covering 71% of the online gaming market, said the single-vendor option with more state control could be behind the decisions to not compete for Delaware's business.
"You're picking a platform that is blank over having a real operator have the opportunity to use its own branding and be a partner to the state."
Mandel also warned the group about the misfortunes of GambetDC, who had a technical issue during Super Bowl LVI in 2022, forcing D.C. bettors out of the market, or into the neighboring states of Virginia and Maryland.
"If you only have one single operator in the market that experiences technical issues, then your entire state's opportunity to generate revenue from mobile sports betting is lost."
Delaware's horse racing industry has a major stake in who gets the sports betting contract.
Last year sports wagering supplied $1.1 million in purse money to the three race tracks, which are in a very competitive market with neighboring states to attract horses to run and fill race cards.
Sal DiMario, Executive Director of the Delaware Standardbred Owners Association, said if outside companies come in, and go out of their way to try to attract new players with free comps and promotions, that Delaware's "hold" could dwindle to losses.
"If you have multiple FanDuels, DraftKings, or whatever, and they're all trying to chase the customer acquisition costs, there won't be anything left for the state or horsemen, in reality."
Rep. Cooke did not give a timetable for when the Internet Sports Lottery Legislative Working Group would give a recommendation for a sports betting app or apps, but told Keeley that the lack of participation from familiar brands should have the Delaware Lottery looking for answers.
"It should be a concern of yours also saying 'how come they didn't bid?' That's like having a racetrack and none of the horses want to come in, but you have a racetrack. Something has to be wrong, or right, or SOMETHING."
Meanwhile, Delawareans intaking all the sports betting mobile advertising and looking to join will continue to see an error message, or have to cross into any of the three neighboring states to place their bets.