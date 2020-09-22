The DIAA Football Committee spent two hours unsuccessfully shaping what two four-team state tournaments would look like in this shortened season, but it was the last five minutes that implied getting there could be an issue.
Committee member Bob Barrish, an referee who works with the Northern Delaware Football Officials Association said he spoke with their president Steve Tolliver over the weekend, and found out there could be a major shortage of available refs.
"As of Sunday, if we had to field officials, we could only field 17. There's that much resistance to working without further guidance."
Tolliver told WDEL later on Tuesday evening that four additional referees have said they're available to officiate, bringing the NDFOA total to 21.
The NDFOA covers New Castle County, the Delmarva Football Officials Association handles Kent and Sussex County, it is unclear what their status is on available officials.
Barrish said many referees have major concerns, especially in an aging population.
"What kind of assurances do we have that we're going to be safe that we go on the field? Some of us are just going to choose not to work, myself included, I'm 83-years-old and a great-grandfather, you don't want me out there. You have to look at the football associations, especially ours, when you're talking about over-65, you're talking about a great majority of our people. The age and reluctance to get out in a situation we're not comfortable with."
DIAA Executive Director Donna Polk said there has been discussions with the Delaware Interscholastic Officials Committee about figuring out how to get the most officials on the playing surfaces as possible. That group covers not only football, but field hockey, soccer, volleyball, and cross country.
DIOC has provided some concerns to us, we are going to be addressing them. They will be attending our board meeting on Thursday to address some of those concerns that they've had. We are aware that there is going to be a shortage of officials this year, we are hoping to get in our schedules as much as we possibly can."
Besides the elevated age of some officials, mandatory mask use, which has been cited as a concern by several parents, also could be a problem for officials in sports like soccer and field hockey, where the best officials often run distances that aren't too far behind the players.
It's possible that schools will have to become extra flexible with their game days to try to allow the reduced roster of officials attempt to cover the flow of games.
Also at Tuesday's DIAA Football Commitee meeting, it was determined they did want to pursue two four-team state tournaments, one for each division.
They could not agree on an automatic bid or playoff point system, choosing to table that discussion until next Tuesday.
Scheduling has been a problem for some independent football teams, while not for some conference teams.
Blue Hen Flight A and B are planning to play their seven-game schedules in a full round robin, with no out-of-conference games.
Henlopen North will play six games in division and one out, with Henlopen South picking up games against their other four members, plus either Polytech or Milford, who will split their schedules between the North and South.
How those schedules would play into a point system that has rewarded playing Division 1 and teams with .700 or .900 winning percentages in the past will have to be determined, especially in Division 2, which has 4 conferences, plus Caravel, Saint Mark's, and Saint Elizabeth.
High School Football is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 23 with up to seven weeks of games. Each state tournament would begin on the weekend of December 9, with the state championships the following weekend.