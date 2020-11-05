Facing a shortage of competitive games, and an earlier potential lawsuit from Salesianum, Delaware high school football might look a lot different next fall.
The Delaware Association of Athletic Directors unveiled a proposal to the DIAA Board of Directors that would move away from the traditional Henlopen and Blue Hen Conferences, plus a collection of other private and charter leagues, and instead place every team into one of six divisions at three levels.
Delaware would go to a three-tiered structure: AAA, AA, A. They would replace Division 1 and Division 2.
Teams would be pleased in various levels based on a formula, and then into one of the two divisions based on geography. State tournaments would be held at each level including teams from both divisions at that level.
50% of your score would come from your enrollment, 30% would look at your record over the past three years, while 20% would take the last five years into account.
Based on 2019 enrollment numbers -- the 2020 numbers have not yet been announced -- this is what the DAAD proposal would look like, for football only. These divisions are subject to change, and still would need approval from the DIAA Board in December.
AAA DIVISION 1
- Appoquinimink
- Middletown
- Salesianum
- Hodgson
- William Penn
- St. Georges
AAA DIVISION 2
- Caesar Rodney
- Dover
- Milford
- Smyrna
- Sussex Central
- Sussex Tech
AA DIVISION 1
- A.I. duPont
- Archmere
- Brandywine
- Concord
- Friends
- Howard
- Mount Pleasant
- Tower Hill
AA DIVISION 2
- Cape Henlopen
- Caravel
- DMA
- Delmar
- Lake Forest
- Polytech
- St. Mark's
- Woodbridge
A DIVISION 1
- Wilmington Charter
- Christiana
- Conrad
- Delcastle
- Dickinson
- McKean
- St. Elizabeth
- Tatnall
A DIVISION 2
- Glasgow
- Indian River
- Laurel
- Newark
- Red Lion
- Seaford
- St. Andrew's
- FSMA
Once settled, each division would be in place for two years, similar to how divisions are changed now. Teams would have the option to play non-division games to complete their schedules, and make up any rivalries lost due to the changes.
At this point, the change is only being discussed for football, but four years ago, the DIAA attempted an all-sports change, so it is possible in the future other sports attempt similar changes to their structure, potentially placing schools at different levels.
Discussion for the change came after Salesianum football struggled to schedule more than three games this season because they were one of just two Division 1 teams not in a conference. and the only private school at that level.
Football also faced a competitive-balance issue where 48.5% of games (212 of 437) were decided by 25 points or more. Many of those were conference games.