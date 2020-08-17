A massive sewer line that ruptured in Smyrna is the process of being repaired Monday.
Sunday's rupture has forced James T. Vaughn Correctional Center to take steps to limit sewer discharge from its facility.
Inmates have complained they've been denied showers, access to drinking water, and the ability to flush toilets.
DOC Commissioner Claire DeMatteis called those claims "wildly inaccurate."
"There has been some disruption in water service at James T. Vaughn...we have to limit the number of showers inmates can take, but the warden has developed a schedule so that inmates can continue to get showers."
She said inmates have regular access to drinking water. Toilet flushing, however, is limited.
"We have to limit the sewer discharges at James T. Vaughn into the Smyrna sewer system--that's what causing us to say, 'Let's not flush toilets as much,'" she said.
Smyrna Police said Locust Street is closed at East Commerce Street for repairs.
"We've been communicating with the inmates since it happened; the inmates understand this happens; it's not something DOC did; there's no evidence of people being livid," she said. "Think about the people that live in Smyrna that are going through the same thing it's not as if it's only happening to the prison...so if people are upset and annoyed, we understand that, but it impacts people way beyond the prison," said DeMatteis.
Any residents who have been affected by sewage backups or suffered any other damage to their homes are encouraged to call SPD's 24/7 dispatch center at 302.653.9217.