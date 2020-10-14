Over 75% of Delawareans said they support Delaware's mandatory mask requirements, according to a poll conducted by the University of Delaware.
The Poll from the UD Center for Political Communication showed that 78% supported requirements for everyone to wear face masks in public, while 19% opposed.
Dr. Paul Brewer helped coordinate the poll, and said that percentage could be just a little bit high, based on a trend seen in some polls, even if Delaware's number comes close to the national average.
"One thing that pollsters talk about sometimes is social desirability. Sometimes people will tell pollsters the answer that they think is the socially acceptable answer. So, there might be some overstatement of mask wearing in people's responses, because they think wearing a mask is the right thing to do, so they're going to say that they do it, but maybe they don't do it quite as much as they report."
Speaking to that point, 70% of Delawareans said they always wear masks outside their homes, 15% very often, and 10% sometimes. Just 4% reported they rarely or never wear masks in public.
Brewer said the disconnect between 70% always wearing and 78% supporting mandatory-use doesn't surprise him.
"That wouldn't terribly surprise me that some people think that they should be required to, but that they don't always do it."
In the same poll, 68% of Delawareans said they were concerned that eligible voters would not be allowed to vote, 64% are concerned about the election being rigged, and 60% are very or somewhat concerned about voter fraud.
"Voters are worried about these things. They're worried about election rigging, they're worried about vote fraud, they're worried about eligible voters not being able to vote, so these concerns are on the concerns of voters, so I'm glad they've come up during the [Delaware Governor/U.S. House] debates."
UD also conducted favorability rankings of Delaware's major office holders.
- Governor John Carney - 63%
- U.S. Senator Chris Coons - 58%
- U.S. Senator Tom Carper - 54%
- U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester - 53%
Other office holders were more unknown. UD reported that 48% had not heard of, or could not rate, Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, while 49% had similar sentiments about Attorney General Kathy Jennings. Of those who said they could, Hall-Long had a 40% favorability ranking, with Jennings at 37%.
UD surveyed 976 Delawareans for the survey between September 21-27, with a sampling error of 4%. UD reported they received response rates of 2-4%.