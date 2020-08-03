Over 90% of the inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 in Delaware prisons during a July outbreak have recovered, according to prison officials.
The Delaware Department of Correction reports 350 of the 380 inmates (92.1%) who contracted COVID-19 are now listed as recovered. The state defines recovered as having back-to-back negative test results, and then they return to the general inmate population.
All 20 inmates from a cluster at Morris Community Corrections Center in Dover have recovered. Their cases were tracked to a Sussex Correctional Institute inmate who was transferred to the facility from Georgetown.
At SCI, 330 are now listed as recovered, with 10 still showing symptoms, and another 19 asymptomatic. There is one asymptomatic inmate still at Plummer Community Corrections Center in Wilmington.
529 Delaware inmates have fought COVID-19. 491 have recovered, including 141 during the March-June time period.
There have been eight Delaware inmates deaths connected to COVID-19, with seven of those listed with other serious chronic diseases.