A Delawarean whose personal life has led to her professional dedication serving others has earned presidential recognition.
"On Friday, I learned that I was actually named and appointed to the President's Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities," Cathy Kanefsky, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware, told WDEL Monday. "Up until Friday, all I knew was that I was under consideration, and that many others were too, so honestly, it was a beautiful surprise, and quite the honor."
Kanefsky and her husband, Carl, have three sons. Their twins Sam and Adam, who turned 30 this year, were born four months early, resulting in physical and developmental challenges, Kanefsky said, one of the most significant being autism.
Watching them not just survive, but thrive, led her to leadership roles for 14 years at the March of Dimes, before leading national field operations with Autism Speaks, before ultimately joining AI duPont Hospital for Children as chief development officer.
"[Sam and Adam] have developmental challenges that have guided them through life--and they honestly have shaped our lives as well,' Kanefsky said. "We also have a third son, Stephen, who was born full-term and healthy and has lived a very typical life. So our whole lives, we've been able to compare what happens when you're denied a healthy birth, and what happens when you're granted that that gift."
Stephen, 28, and his wife, Alexandra, are both special education teachers. Where Kanefsky said they've seen children occasionally resent the the attention their siblings with greater needs receive, she's seen her third son embrace his brothers and what makes them the same and different as the other children around him.
These are points of pride Kanefsky spends her time pointing out, because she often spends her time lifting up others, while rejecting praise that her actions are anything outside of the ordinary.
"I call everybody friends, quite honestly, because we're in this together. And the number of people calling to say, 'Thank you,' for helping to be an advocate for speaking on behalf of those who can't always speak for themselves--at least not as adequately and as effectively as they need to--it has just been humbling," Kanefsky said. "So, for me, this appointment helps put a big old spotlight on services, on--as my guys are now 30--adult services. It's just a huge, huge gap for people that are trying to live their best life. They need support. They need people to help them, and we're not always able to find that support. So I'm hoping that, through this role, I can continue to elevate the issues that face us and also the possibilities that should be before us."
All of that, because the lives Sam and Adam have forged for themselves make them the heroes, Kanefsky said.
"It's not about me, and that might sound cliche, but I believe, and so does my husband Carl, that we were given Sam and Adam for a reason. They are lights in this world. They have every reason to be involved and engaged and valued. They just are a little bit different than their peers," she said. "They have truly shaped my life--and I'm sure my husband would say the same thing--for the better. I don't accept the accolades that are coming towards me right now. I'm not made that way. Because I think they deserve the accolades. They deserve the recognition. They're the heroes here, and they live a life that's just not as easy as anybody else's, but the rewards that we have because they're part of our life can't be can't be taught. It's hard to be boastful when all you want to do is be grateful."
Coming out of the pandemic, Kanefsky said it's more important now than ever before that those in charge focus on providing the aid necessary to allow individuals like Sam and Adam to live their lives as fully as possible.
"I hope this gives us a platform to be able to secure more services. The pandemic has turned everybody's life upside-down--but I would say, for this group of people who need extra services, it was especially hard," Kanefsky said. "We have two in our house that rely on special support to be able to just live their life, go to work, do the things that everybody else takes for granted. Not having those supports in place makes it not just harder, but, quite honestly, devastating for some. So I'm hoping that this appointment, and the opportunity to sit with people like me in all different capacities throughout the country, helps us to be able to make some positive change for those who deserve it. "