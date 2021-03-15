A new mural debuted over the weekend in Wilmington's Hilltop section, thanks to the vision of a community activist and two local artists.
Our West Side, Our Roots was unveiled at 2nd and Scott streets on Saturday, March 13, 2021, along with a community cleanup, thanks to the efforts of "concerned citizen" Michaelena DeJesus.
“Close to a year ago I posted a naked wall of an abandoned property that was just purchased," DeJesus said. "We asked from the people in the community that take this route, that live on Hilltop, or just in general, ‘What do you want to see?’ Artists [Francesco Iacono and Andre Reyneard] have taken these suggestions and depicted a masterpiece of art in reflection of ‘Our West Side, Our Roots’."
They listened to what the community was looking for, and Reyneard said after sketching up some ideas to focus their efforts, they got to work. The artwork was steered to the things that bring a community together, particularly festivals, parties, music, and drumming. Reyneard said they wanted music flowing through the mural.
And, while he knew the mural would be important to the community, he said he tried not to let the idea of that importance distract him from letting the magic happen naturally.
"I don't think that far ahead," he said. "I just kind of immersed myself in it. I put my intentions into my work and I hope that, with that, it brings life to it. So, I know it's important for the community, I know that, I but I cannot try not to take on too much on my shoulders as far as what it might bring to the community. I don't really think that far, art in itself inspires the communities."
It took Reyneard and Iacono a few weeks to complete the mural, with the pair divvying up the work and putting in the hours.
"Maybe a couple of weeks. It was pretty cold outside," he said. "Francesco, he went pretty hard on it. He was out there, he got up on the ladders--I'm kind of scared of heights, so I was on the lower levels--but he was up high, up on the on the ladders painting. And he works really fast too, so we knocked it out pretty quickly. We were out there working and sooner or later it was finished."
It wasn't his first contribution to the community art presence either. Reynard had previously done work for the Sculpture Garden as part of the Creative District's 7th Street Art Bridge at 7th and Tatnall. He said every time he finishes a piece, he's filled with gratitude.
"It makes me grateful, gratitude whenever people are appreciative of seeing something that is a God-given talent, and the affects it has on the people," Reyneard said. "It brings me joy to do things like this because this is something that artists love to be involved with, and I'm glad there's people in the community that are doing work and giving artists opportunities to get their work out there, because it definitely is valuable."
The mural was made possible though contributions from 302 Guns Down, Nuestras Raices Delaware, Guerrilla Republik, Cornerstone West CDC, state Representative Sherry Dorsey Walker, M&T Bank, Ernest "Trippi" Congo, and West Side Grows Together.