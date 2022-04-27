Governor John Carney announced on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the state was investing $16 million dollars in federal funds on the campus of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families (DSCYF) on Faulkland Road.
DSCYF Secretary Josette Manning said the need for behavioral health services, especially among adolescents, has never been greater.
"We're talking about the fact that one in three high school students was reporting that they were feeling persistently sad and hopeless," said Manning. "Let that one sink in. One in three high school students feeling persistently sad and hopeless."
Manning said the money will be used to renovate and remodel Wharton Hall.
"This adolescent diagnostic center, and expansion of crisis beds, will allow us to provide better services to youth and adolescents while we keep them closer to their homes, closer to their communities, with targeted interventions to help stabilize them so that ideally they can return to their homes and communities sooner," said Manning.
"It'll ensure they get the proper care they need," said Manning. "That we take a look at the whole child and the family, and we support them and meet them where they are."
The funds are being provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).