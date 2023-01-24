Governor Carney announced on Tuesday the administration’s child care priorities and investments for the coming year, as they have called these policies a "priority."
Delaware intends to support, increase quality, and extend child care quality and access this year.
“Children are born ready to learn. By investing in our youngest learners we are preparing them for the most critical years of brain development and giving families the opportunity and support they need to thrive,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. “The data [is] clear; critical investments early in a child’s development lead to better academic and life outcomes as they mature. Giving children the foundation they need and empowering the workforce that cares for them strengthens our state’s economy and our future.”
In their plan, over $10 million will be invested to increase Purchase of Care rates, to better support programs and children in need.
Other goals include pursuing a policy change to expand applicant eligibility for Purchase of Care to 200% of the poverty level, to reach more children. This means that families that make two times what the poverty level is can have their children supported and assisted through these programs as well.
Resources are also looking to assist more families with younger children.
Twice the amount of funding will be going to the Early Childhood Assistance Program (ECAP). More 3- and 4-year-olds will be able to benefit from the $12.2 million, which will be able to provide programs with more resources.
Similarly, funding will also be allocated towards lowering the student to teacher ratios in preschool special education programs and classrooms.
"The administration has shown that family child care providers are essential to the Delaware workforce. We currently work 12-14 hour days to provide high-quality care and education to our children,” said Rhondalin Cannon-Tingle, family child care business owner and educator of Rhonda's Little Angels Daycare & Preschool and Family Child Care Educator of the Year. “We desperately need increased POC (Purchase of Care) rates and this additional Preschool Development Grant funding in our programs to continue to provide high-quality educational learning environments for all of our children."
Delaware has also won an $8 million federal Preschool Development Grant, which will help strengthen its early childhood infrastructure.
“Investments in early education are necessary to support working families and to promote early learning and literacy. By ensuring our most vulnerable families have access to child care, we move closer to providing an equitable start for all Delaware's children,” said Senator Kyle Evans Gay.
“But early education is also critical infrastructure, and these investments will support our economy and workforce. I applaud the Governor for his continued commitment to local economic success and making Delaware the best state to raise kids.”
For more information on Delaware’s grant, visit the Delaware Department of Education’s website.