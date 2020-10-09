New Castle County Police have stepped up their community service efforts in Edgemoor in the wake of several shootings in the area in late summer.
In an interview with WDEL, Colonel Vaughn Bond, Junior, said they started focusing additional enforcement resources in the community earlier in the year due to some shootings.
The violence subsided but then spiked again in August and September at which point Bond met with community leaders.
"When we sat down with the community what I realized was we could do more and we could do better."
"Our efforts now have been that we want to continue to deal with the criminal aspect but also increasing the community outreach," said Bond.
In recent weeks New Castle County police officers have participated in a Lights On campaign, a walk against violence, and a neighborhood cleanup.
"We had officers out there that were trimming back hedges and cleaning out alleys," said Bond, "and those are the kinds of things I think really make a difference."
"Many of the people up there are excited so whenever they have events taking place in Edgemoor, it's a priority to have our officers there."
County police officers also took part in an event last weekend along the Route 9 corridor with area residents participating in a socially distant human chain linking communities between the Garfield PAL and Eden Park.
Bond said the process is about building trust, especially at a time where there is considerable tension in parts of the country between law enforcement and the public.
"We are not perfect but we are progressive. Community policing has been the backbone of this agency," said Bond. "I believe wholeheartedly that our efforts to make deposits into the bank of community trust have paid off.
"It can't be us against them or them against us. That's not going to get us anywhere."