Three Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) snow plow trucks have new call signs: The Unfrostables, Frost Bite, and Polar Patroller.
Those are the winning names chosen in DelDOT's inaugural Name That Plow contest open to K through 5th grade school students across the state.
During a mild break in the winter weather during the week of February 14, 2022, DelDOT stopped by the schools of the winning entrants to pose for pictures and to place placards on the snow plow trucks with their new names.
DelDOT launched the contest in November, 2021, as a way to recognize and thank DelDOT plow operators and crews.
Here are the winners:
- Lily Touw and the 5th Grade Class - Shields Elementary, Lewes (The Unfrostables)
- Mrs. Carolyn Smith's 2nd Grade Class - Lake Forest North Elementary, Felton (Frost Bite)
- Aiden Williams Maresca and the 2nd Grade Class - Newark Charter, Newark (Polar Patroller)