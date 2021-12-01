An unidentified male was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night, Newark Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, the shooting took place around 9:05 p.m. on November 30, 2021, in the 300 block of East Main Street, in the parking lot of the Colonial Gardens Apartments.
Officers arriving to the scene found glass and blood in the area, and a short time later, were notified by an area hospital that a male victim had arrived with the gunshot wound.
He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100 ext. 3106 or Delaware Crime Stopper at 1.800.TIP.3333.