Photographs of a crowded food court at Christiana Mall on Black Friday are drawing criticism on social media and leading to a public health response.
Effective immediately, food courts are now restricted to 100 persons--and not 30% of the facility's capacity, according to governor's spokesman Jon Starkey.
"DPH inspectors were in potential areas of concern [Friday], including the Christiana and Concord malls and the outlets at the beach," Starkey said. The food courts at the malls are subject to the same 30 percent capacity limit that restaurants are subject to. While the Christiana Mall food court may have been technically under that limit, we were concerned about the volume of people we saw."
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services posted the same message to its Facebook page.
The new restrictions come after the Delaware Restaurant Association posted the photographs on Facebook with a message to the governor:
"Governor John Carney - you say that you're 'protecting lives and targeting restrictions where we’re seeing spread of COVID-19' and to 'avoid gatherings with anyone outside your household.' How exactly is allowing retail to overflow capacity on Black Friday "avoiding gatherings?" Will you accurately report the spread of COVID-19 tied to large social gatherings like holiday shopping, and vising retail stores, malls, and indoor food courts? How do you advocate celebrating Thanksgiving with only your immediate household...but also allow HUNDREDS of people to gather in common food court areas (WITHOUT MASKS ON) like these photos depict?? Will contact tracers from Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) ask about whether or not people have eaten in open, food court areas? Or just restaurants? We need true data from contact tracing - not just point fingers at places where people have visited."