An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Wilmington's North Brandywine Village section Sunday night, city authorities said Monday.
According to Wilmington Police, the victim was shot in the unit block of West 27th Street around 8:05 p.m. on October 24, 2021.
The victim succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital, authorities said.
This was all the information released by authorities.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Wilmington Police Det. Steven Bender at 302.576.3621 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.